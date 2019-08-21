NODA neighbors want to know who is breaking into neighborhood’s small businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bold Missy Brewery is no stranger to rocks thrown in, and windows smashed.
It has been five times total, they say, with two just this summer.
“I don’t know why, we’ve seen sort of this increase in weird activity,” Taproom Manager Libby Roth says.
Others around them in the NODA neighborhood have noticed the same.
Just half a mile up the road Monday night, there was another smash and grab. Security footage Popbar shared with WBTV Tuesday shows someone busting the window, reaching in to unlock the door, then, with another person, running out with a cash register.
“I wish it was more surprising,” Roth says. “But it just kind of comes with the area right now.”
After some calls around town, four other spots confirm to WBTV that they experienced something similar, in the last few months.
“I think this area, while we love it here, it’s still evolving,” Roth says. “And has got a lot of work to do.”
It seems to be mainly small businesses getting busted into, ones who do not have extra money set aside for regularly replacing broken panes of glass.
“[The thieves] are not getting any money, they’re not getting anything, they’re just being a pain,” Roth says. “And it’s a huge check we have to write every time.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm the list of NODA businesses broken into within the last few months also includes Jeni’s Ice Creams, Johnny Fly, and Blind Pig. Officers say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call them right away.
