NC officer recreates decades-old photo with daughter on first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Huntersville police officer sending his daughter back to school was reminded of a scene from decades ago – one with his own father, who was also a police officer.
The officer recreated the photo he and his father took on the same day nearly 30 years back.
The first picture shows the young future officer looking up at his smiling father in a police cruiser. The second image shows the now-officer smiling at his own daughter - only now he’s in the driver’s seat.
Huntersville police tweeted the photos Wednesday. Details on the photos, down to the wrist watch, match.
One person commented the officer in the picture is officer “Bo.”
“Thank you for all you do,” Patricia Guevara commented.
The little girl’s first day of class was Tuesday.
“For some of you, school has already begun (yes parents, we know ). One of our own sent his daughter to school yesterday and recreated a photo he and his father did on his first day almost 30 years ago! #AllTheFeels #FirstDay #Legacy #SomeThingsNeverChange #SROBo #HuntersvillePD,” the department tweeted.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and several area schools head back to class Monday, Aug. 26. Other districts, including those in South Carolina, have already started.
We’ve received lots of your back-to-school photos - and there’s no telling how many may be recreations. Keep 'em coming!
