Man out on bond for sexual abuse of a child arrested for human trafficking in East Alabama

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a man out on bond for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Jefferson County has been arrested in St. Clair County for human trafficking.
Brent Lee Higginbotham is accused of confronting a female teenager in a parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street South Saturday afternoon and blocking the door of her car.
Authorities say Higginbotham made sexual comments to her and solicited her for sex.
Officers from Pell City went to Higginbotham’s home in the 4700 Block of Red Hawk Trail in Pell City and arrested him for first-degree human trafficking.
He is being held in the the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
“This is not the first time he has attempted to victimize a minor and hopefully, he will be incarcerated until he is convicted and sent to prison. The victim was very upset by the behavior of this criminal and we are fortunate that she is physically safe,” said Chief Paul Irwin.
Higginbotham was indicted in January of 2018 on charges that he grabbed a 14-year-old girl at the Wal-Mart in Trussvillle in October of 2017.
The indictment was for charges of first-degree sexual abuse by force and second-degree sexual abuse. That case has not yet gone to trial.
Anyone with any information on Higginbotham is asked to please call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.
