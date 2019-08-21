Fourth rabies case of 2019 confirmed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say Gaston County has its fourth confirmed rabies case of 2019.
According to Gaston County Police, the Animal Care and Enforcement unit received a call from Pindal Circle in Dallas, NC, about a fox that came out of the woods near a resident’s home and bit him on the back of his leg while he was in his yard.
Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated the incident and impounded the fox Sunday.
The fox was processed for rabies testing and was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh.
The official laboratory results were received on Tuesday around 1 p.m. The fox tested positive for rabies.
One family dog lives at the home, but is current on rabies vaccinations and was not exposed.
The Gaston County Health Department has been notified, and the victim is currently receiving post exposure treatment.
Animal Care and Enforcement notified the community of the positive rabies result.
“The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stress the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community,” a press release read.
No further information was released.
