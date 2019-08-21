2019 FFN Electrifying 11- Power Echols of Vance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a sophomore, Vance linebacker Power Echols was the North Carolina Defensive Player of the Year... as a sophomore. This year, the rising junior starts the season on the FFN Electrifying 11.
Who is Power Echols?: Junior linebacker
Height: 6 foot 1
Weight: 210 pounds
2018 Stats:
160 Tackles
19 Tackles for loss
9 QB sacks
As a freshman, former Vance head coach Aaron Brand forecasted big things for Power. Even as a young player, he knew with high expectations comes hard work.
“When you hear big things like that you have to put the work in,” said Power. “You have the potential but potential can only go so far. You got to put the work in.”
His hard work is paying off on the field and off the field as he has already gotten offers from schools like Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, North Carolina, and NC State.
But before he worries about his college choice, he is looking to help get the Cougars back in the state title game.
Last year, Vance made it to the 4AA title game where they lost a heartbreaker 9-7 to Wake Forest.
Power scored a touchdown in the game on a fake punt, but it was called back due to a penalty.
He admits it took a month and a half to get over such a tough loss as they lost on a safety with under a minute to play.
Many doubt the Cougars can get back to the big game because coach Brand is no longer there. But under new head coach Glenwood Ferebee, who will run the spread on offense and a defense that has tons of other division 1 players to go with Power, the Cougars are ready to prove the nay sayers wrong.
“They don’t know what we do out here,” said Power. “They don’t know what we go through out here everyday and all the battles we face. They don’t know the adversity we go through as a team and as a family everyday. Coach Brand was a big part but at the end of the day we were the players on the field that made the plays. We’ll be back to where we were last year and we’ll come out with a victory this time.”
