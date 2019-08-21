LIVE: Family of man fatally shot by CMPD officer in Burger King parking detail what set him off

“Danquirs Franklin should be alive today. As those who knew him well, we were disappointed by the District Attorney’s assessment of the circumstances of his death, and utterly dismayed at the way in which Danquirs Franklin has been portrayed,” the statement begins. “The investigation never uncovered the betrayal that so upset Danquirs that day. And the public does not understand that when the police arrived, the situation had already calmed, several witnesses had seen Danquirs put the gun away, and his hands were clasped in prayer with the store manager whom he had just tearfully embraced before police arrived.”