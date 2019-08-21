Driver, passenger rescued from car after getting stuck on flooded road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver and a passenger had to be rescued from a car after getting stuck on a flooded road in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Idaho Drive at Rozzelles Ferry Road is now shut down due to flooding.
Before the road was shut down, police say a driver went through the flooded road and got stuck.
The Charlotte Fire Department had to help them out of the vehicle.
Police say the driver panicked half way through and stopped. Officer say of he would have kept going, they would have made it.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area while the road is still flooded.
