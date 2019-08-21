Doctors offer tips to help your child transition to a new school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Students are officially headed back to class, but some may require a bit more time to adjust to their new schedules than others.
Dr. Kasey Scannell with Novant Health Pediatrics says those taking on the next level - whether it be kindergarten, 6th grade or 9th grade - may need more attention and care as they work on adapting to larger schools, more students, and increased responsibility.
“I think the transition into kindergarten is one of the most stressful times,” said Dr. Scannell.
According to doctors, that’s because children at that age are at such a wide, diverse range of development: socially, emotionally and mentally.
“Even if your child goes to a daycare all day long, I think that just the mental exhaustion that comes with being in a kindergarten classroom and the expectations of paying attention and sitting still and all that can be really taxing,” said Dr. Scannell.
Dr. Scannell says it may be a good idea for parents to spend more time in the classroom initially.
Also, if you’re worried or having troubles with separation anxiety, she suggests doing “warm hand-offs” with teachers. That involves allowing the teacher to engage your child in a task or activity so that you can make your exit. This also helps foster a sense of acceptance and belonging.
Additionally, pay close attention to the timing of any physical illnesses as well.
“Kids who internalize their stress and anxiety sometimes start to have somatic complaints,” said Dr. Scannell.
Be on the lookout for complaints of headaches and stomachaches on Sunday night or in the morning while getting your child ready for school. It could be an indication that they’re anxious about the upcoming school day.
Physicians add that transitioning into middle school can have its own stress on pre-teens and teenagers, largely because it is a time of great physical and social changes for students.
“What happens to children in middle school is so much physical growth and development, but also trying to figure out their identity and who they are,” says Dr. Scannell.
She suggests keeping the lines of communication open and sharing personal stories of making friends and teenage experiences with your child.
That advice she says stays the same for those making the next step to high school, where there is the added component of teenagers embracing more independence and looking towards the future.
In this case, doctors suggest establishing clear rules and boundaries early on, such as curfews. Also, having conversations about controlled substances and alcohol; Dr. Scannell says the statistics show the ages that children are exposed to those substances is much earlier than parents realize.
Lastly, Dr. Scannell emphasizes having regular talks with your child or teen, and checking in often, especially in the first few months of them starting school.
“Develop a safety plan,” said Dr. Scanell. “If they need to get out of a situation that they are uncomfortable with and how they can contact you and get in touch with you is something that is helpful.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.