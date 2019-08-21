Cooler temps out, summer heat is back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wow, what a break! At 84° Tuesday, Charlotte experienced its coolest day in six weeks. The system that brought the clouds, rain and cooler temps Tuesday is now gone, and so is our cool-down.
We’re back to business today with partly sunny skies and hot afternoon highs in the lower 90s. And the heat index comes back in to play this afternoon, pushing the mid to upper 90s for at least a couple of hours this afternoon. There’s a 30% chance for an isolated thunderstorm late today.
Looking over the models, it’s becoming more likely that a major pattern change will unfold as we close out the work week and head into the upcoming weekend. Before any changes unfold, we’ll hold near 90° both Thursday and Friday before a turn to cooler weather kicks in.
The rain chance picks up a bit by Thursday, as a strong front pushes our way from the Ohio Valley. Storms chances increase late Thursday and remain elevated Friday and Saturday. And with more clouds and better rain chances, highs temperatures are expected to tail off again into the cooler 80s Saturday and only the upper 70s on Sunday!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.