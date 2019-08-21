CMS announces changes to curriculum ahead of new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With less than a week until Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students head back for a new school year, the district is announcing they are bringing new changes, specifically with your child’s curriculum.
“We have begun the introduction to different curriculum structures which ultimately connects to the CMS vision," said CMS Chief Academic Officer Brian Kingsley.
The new school year means new changes for grades K through 6 when it comes to English Language Arts and eighth grade for math. The district announced they’ve newly partnered EL Education for English language arts and Open Up Resources for math.
“This was an intentional focus," said Kingsley. "The limited grade levels allows the district to provide targeted professional learning and support before the curriculum is expanded to other grade levels and content areas.”
Eventually those changes could go district wide. But for now, leaders say the most noticeable change you’ll see is when it comes to integrating social, emotional and academic supports.
“What that will mean for us this school year is that, once fully staffed, we will have a social worker in every Title 1 school, we will have a social worker working out of the salvation army center to help with women and families gaining access to their education," said Dr. Cotrane Penn, executive director of student wellness and academic support.
Leaders admit, staffing for schools and district departments is something they constantly have to work at, just because of how big Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is.
“We have also been working to reduce the ratio for school psychologists. Once fully staffed this year we will have a 1 to 1600 ratio reflecting an added 22 positions," said Penn.
Speaking of staffing, CMS also has hired more than 2,100 teachers; currently which filled 99 percent of teacher vacancies. They also say their CMS Teaching Residency has played a big role in this with an additional 88 teachers coming through that program.
