Carowinds roller coaster closed after guest injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds’ newest thrill ride, Copperhead Strike, is closed until further notice after a guest was injured on the ride Sunday evening.
A Carowinds spokesperson says a guest received a thumb injury while riding the rollercoaster. The person was transported for medical attention.
“Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority,” Carowinds said in a statement.
Copperhead Strike is the first double launch roller coaster in the Carolinas. “Double launch” means the ride take off at 0 to 42 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds - and midway through - a second thrust of acceleration launches riders.
Carowinds describes the experience as a series of fast, tight, close-to-the-ground maneuvers that are tangled with five head-over-heels inversions -- the most of any double launch coaster in North America.
Copperhead Strike launched in 2019.
Details surrounding how the guest was injured Sunday evening were not provided. Carowinds has not given a time frame on when they expect to reopen the ride to guests.
