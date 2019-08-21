A break from the heat - but not the humidity!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been waiting for fall-like weather to go with the kids going back to school, it looks like the wait will continue.
For the rest of the week, we will continue to have highs in the low 90s. It will be humid, too. Dew points will be running in the low 70s. That’s well into the tropical range! There will be better rain chances, too.
The chance increases to 40% tomorrow and 60% on Friday as a cold front moves through.
You would think a cold front would be good news for us. It will… sort of. The good news is that our high temperatures will scale back to the low 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.
The bad news is that the humidity won’t budge. Dew points will still be just about as high over the weekend. Plus, there is a 50% chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
