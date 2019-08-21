2 arrested, 1 wanted in armed robbery at Huntersville McDonald’s

Officers have arrested 22-year-old Devaughn Thompson and 19-year-old Gabrielle Troxler for their involvement in the robbery. (Source: Huntersville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 21, 2019 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 7:00 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third person in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Huntersville.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the incident happened at the McDonald’s on Boren Street on Aug. 7 around 3 a.m.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

Officers have arrested 22-year-old Devaughn Thompson and 19-year-old Gabrielle Troxler for their involvement in the robbery.

Thompson was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by felon. Troxler was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives are still trying to identify a third person believed to be involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntersville Police at 704-464-5354, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You may also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

