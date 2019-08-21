2 arrested, 1 wanted in armed robbery at Huntersville McDonald’s

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third person in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Huntersville.
According to the Huntersville Police Department, the incident happened at the McDonald’s on Boren Street on Aug. 7 around 3 a.m.
The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived and no injuries were reported.
Officers have arrested 22-year-old Devaughn Thompson and 19-year-old Gabrielle Troxler for their involvement in the robbery.
Thompson was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by felon. Troxler was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Detectives are still trying to identify a third person believed to be involved in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntersville Police at 704-464-5354, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You may also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
