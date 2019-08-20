Wake up! Deputies say man breaks into house, changes shorts, falls asleep on the couch

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies had to deal with a man who decided to take a snooze after breaking into a house on Shuping Mill Road.
According to the report, Jordan Saunders Prusia, 27, whose address is listed as the streets of Salisbury, broke into a house by going through a door in the garage, then fell asleep on the couch. The homeowner discovered Prusia at around 10 pm on Thursday night.
The homeowner, who says he doesn’t know Prusia, called 911.
When awakened by deputies, Prusia said he could not remember how he got in the house. Prusia told deputies he had been high for several days prior and could not remember anything.
Deputies say that once inside the house, Prusia went into a bedroom, slipped out of his wet shorts, then changed into dry shorts he found there.
Deputies say they found a used needle and an unused needle in Prusia’s wet shorts.
Prusia was charged with felony breaking and entering; felony larceny after breaking and entering; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $55,000.
