UNCC police explore innovative ways to make classrooms on campus safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re new on campus, or it’s your final year before graduation, UNC Charlotte students say they are proud to be back on campus with Niner Nation.
“I love the Niner family. I think the atmosphere is great," says Senior, Taelen Wilson.
Students say summer break was much needed. For many, the weeks were spent taking time to heal from April’s deadly campus shooting.
“I was in the library when it happened, so I went running and had to go into lockdown in the building," says Senior John Dockery. "It was on my mind during the summer, but now that I’m refreshed and back to school, I’m not thinking about it too much.”
“This is my first time going back into a classroom so I’m kind of nervous," says Wilson.
For Wilson, what happened in April, has been on her mind.
“I don’t know how I’m going to feel," Wilson says, referring to heading back into a classroom. "Placing is a big thing for me. Like now I’m thinking more about where I want to sit in the classroom. Alot of my classes this year are online, because I didn’t want to have to take them in a classroom because of that.”
Classroom safety. It’s something that UNC Charlotte campus police have spent the summer looking into. They’ve come up with active shooter training “ALICE” kits.
“When you go through ALICE training our instructors go over whats in the kits and how to use them," Chief of UNCC police Jeffrey Baker said.
Chief Baker says the kits have tools that can help save lives during an emergency or active shooter threat. Something police want to add to the kits? Fire hose. Baker says for many internal doors, slipping fire hose over the v-like hinge at the top, will obstruct the door from opening.
Baker says after taking a deeper look at the deadly shooting in April, securing internal doors was an area police saw an opportunity to strengthen security. Replacing internal doors that don’t have locks can get into the millions of dollars cost wise. Baker says this is just as effective.
“We’d like to make those available to as many people as we can," says Baker.
As of now, if professors go through the ALICE training on campus, they can get one of those kits with the fire-hose door disruption in it for free. Police are working to find a way to fund and get those kits in bulk and get them distributed all over campus—sooner rather than later.
