Third person charged with murder in January shooting death of woman in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A third person has been arrested months after a woman was killed and another injured in a shooting in north Charlotte.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, on Wynbrook Way, which is off of Dalecrest Drive near Irwin Creek. When officers got to the scene, they found two women inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Medic transported one of the women to the hospital and pronounced the other - identified as 63-year-old Harriet Witherspoon Cromartie - dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, CMPD said they had arrested 17-year-old Lavarchio Brenyon Allen Jr, and charged him with murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
The night following the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Nazah Raine James and charged her with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
Days later, CMPD said they had also arrested 21-year-old Omontie Oliver Rowe on the same charges. He is additionally charged with attempted murder.
No possible motive for the shooting has been released.
Investigators have not said what evidence led to Allen, Rowe or James being named as suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
