Temps decrease, humidity remains sky-high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We may do something today that we’ve haven’t done in two weeks: fall short of 90° in Charlotte. A weak low-pressure system will swirl up through South Carolina today, throwing lots of clouds our way.
That, in itself, will help keep a lid on just how hot we can get. Still, don’t be fooled, the humidity level is still sky-high and it will stay that way all day long. As for rain, there can be a shower at just about any time, though the best chance for a heavier thunderstorm would hold off until the afternoon hours.
The greatest risk for rain appears to be in the Piedmont and Sandhills – closer to the track of this storm – but I would not rule out a shower just about anywhere in the WBTV viewing area.
Looking over the models, it looks like the pattern will res-set during the mid-week period, meaning more sunshine with hot temperatures back up near 90°. There’s a 30% chance for thunderstorms Wednesday under partly sunny skies.
The rain chance picks up by Thursday, as a strong front pushes our way from the Ohio Valley. Storms chances increase late Thursday and remain elevated (60%) Friday and maybe even on Saturday. And with more clouds and better rain chances, highs temperatures are expected to tail off again into the cooler 80s Friday and over the weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
