Seniors at uptown Charlotte apartments sweltering after AC out for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seniors in uptown Charlotte were stuck in the heat for days when the AC went out in one large apartment building. The Edwin Towers house hundreds who say they’ve been burning up since Friday.
After days of having friends make emergency medical calls, residents said Tuesday they were fed up and need relief.
“The older people in the community are the ones that are suffering,” said Joan Audain, a 9-year resident of Edwin Towers.
Audain and others have been hanging together outside since the AC went out Friday, leading to sweltering temperatures inside.
“It’s amazing how we come out of the heat into the heat - so there’s no relief," said Audain.
Residents say Charlotte Housing Authority told them part of the AC broke. Since then, they’ve been waiting on a part to repair it.
“Management needs to understand we’re somebody too," said Alberta McLan, a resident at Edwin Towers since 2005.
“No, not safe, they’re talking about old people, it’s not safe for young people," said a 78-year-old resident, Josephine. “I’d have done likely died in here, [if it] wasn’t for the Lord I wouldn’t be here.”
Medic says they responded to four calls near the building between Friday and Tuesday while the AC was out. They could not confirm if the calls were heat-related, but said the calls were categorized as “unknown,” a “breathing problem,” “chest pain” and a “sick person.”
“All the emergencies were heat-related,” said Audain.
“It’s not about me, it’s about all these residents. We deserve better than this,” said McLan.
On Tuesday, resident got some relief when a Johnson Controls truck showed up with vital repair parts.
“Help is on the way, when I seen the board coming in I was so happy, help is on the way," said Audain.
Charlotte Housing Authority did not respond to WBTV’s request for comment on this story.
