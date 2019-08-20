S.C. among the worst states in the country for women’s equality, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A recent study has ranked South Carolina one of the worst states in America for women’s equality.
Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.
The Palmetto State ranked 47th overall, earning low marks in political representation and earning gap.
Only Texas, Idaho and Utah ranked worse for women’s equality, according to the study.
Maine came in at number one, followed by Hawaii, Nevada and New York.
To read the full study, click here.
