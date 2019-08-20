Salisbury Police continuing to investigate Saturday shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened early on Saturday morning on W. Horah Street.
The victim told police that he was sitting in his car with a friend in his driveway in the 1400 blk of W. Horah when a large number of shots rang out.
The shooting happened at approximately 4:00 am.
The two men got out the car and started running. The victim was shot in the foot and grazed on the buttocks. The other man was not hurt.
Police say the victim has no idea who would have shot at him or why. Police say 11 shots hit the car and 18 shell casings were found at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Saliswbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
