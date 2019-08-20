Rowan woman jailed on multiple financial charges

ROWAN COUJTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rockwell woman accused of opening bank accounts in the name of her child’s father has been arrested on multiple counts and jailed under a bond of $45,000.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Mondie Nichole Weber, 32, of the 8300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, opened a number of credit card accounts and routed the money from the bank account of her son’s father to herself.
Weber is accused of stealing a personal check from the victim’s vehicle and cashing it. The victim told deputies that he reported receiving multiple emails from his bank notifying him of several account changes.
Weber allegedly acquired the victim’s social security number to establish several accounts and make purchases.
Several accounts showed up under the name of the victim, including online bank Varo Bank, Ria Money Transfer, FlashPay, MetaBank, Aspiration Accounts, PayPal, SunTrust, Google Pay and Facebook.
Weber was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny, one count of felony forgery, one count felony uttering a forged instrument, one count felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count felony identity theft for offenses that occurred August 8.
Weber was also charged with 11 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, 11 counts of felony financial transaction fraud, one count misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked for offenses that occurred on August 16.
Weber was charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and 10 counts of felony fraudulent deposits of money for incidents that occurred August 17.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.