Rowan County tourism numbers get a boost in 2018

According to the press release, current trends point to the potential for continued growth through the rest of 2019. Tourism revenues generated in Rowan County by overnight visitors were up 9.5 percent in Fiscal Year 2018-2019 as compared to Fiscal Year 2017-2018, posting another record year. Through June of 2019 the local lodging sector is up 7.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and is set for another record year.