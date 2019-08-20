Person shot near gas station in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was shot near a gas station in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Trade Street.
Emergency medical officials say one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital.
CMPD says they are currently working a shooting investigation at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any suspects or arrests.
This is developing story and no further information was released.
