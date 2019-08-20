More storms this week, but less heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More showers than actual thunderstorms roamed around our region, and the afternoon pop-ups probably came as no surprise to anyone, but there were big changes that occurred on Tuesday.
Say hello to a day that stayed below 90 degrees.
After 14 straight days in the 90s, the official high on Tuesday was a mere 84 degrees.
And if you’re a fan of the cooler daytime temperatures you’ll also enjoy hearing we won’t spend much time in the 90s over the next week.
But part of the reason for the expected cooler temperatures is due to more clouds, rain and thunderstorms as we move through the second half of the week and into the weekend.
Anyone with outdoor plans should at least be thinking about a backup plan.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
