Man robs, fires shot inside CVS in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man robbed a CVS in Charlotte and fired a shot inside the store Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a CVS on Kendall Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Officers say the man was armed with a gun during the robbery.
He reportedly shot the gun inside the store, but police say no one was injured. The man left on foot.
Officers and K-9 searched for him, but he was not located.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
