Man robs, fires shot inside CVS in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | August 19, 2019 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 11:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man robbed a CVS in Charlotte and fired a shot inside the store Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a CVS on Kendall Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Officers say the man was armed with a gun during the robbery.

He reportedly shot the gun inside the store, but police say no one was injured. The man left on foot.

Officers and K-9 searched for him, but he was not located.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

