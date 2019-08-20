Man accused of killing stepfather in Cabarrus County

Man accused of killing stepfather in Cabarrus County
Jason Harkey is facing murder charges in the killing of his stepfather in Cabarrus County Monday night. (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
August 20, 2019 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:50 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges in the killing of his stepfather in Cabarrus County Monday night.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. to a home on Hopewell Church Road in Midland, where they found 71-year-old Arthur Thompson shot. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s stepson, 45-year-old Jason Allen Harkey, was identified as a suspect in the case and charged with second-degree murder. Deputies say witnesses made the connection between the two, and said Harkey and Thompson had been in an altercation following a domestic dispute.

Harkey is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.