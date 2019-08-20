Man accused of killing stepfather in Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges in the killing of his stepfather in Cabarrus County Monday night.
Deputies say they received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. to a home on Hopewell Church Road in Midland, where they found 71-year-old Arthur Thompson shot. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s stepson, 45-year-old Jason Allen Harkey, was identified as a suspect in the case and charged with second-degree murder. Deputies say witnesses made the connection between the two, and said Harkey and Thompson had been in an altercation following a domestic dispute.
Harkey is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center without bond.
