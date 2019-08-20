Hickory man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s 2016 killing

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend Tuesday.
James Thacker is accused of killing his then-girlfriend Tammy Cloninger.
Cloninger was shot twice just before 10:40 a.m. at a home she shared with Thacker on 11th Street NE. Cloninger was rushed to the hospital where she died later that night.
Thacker wet to jail and was eventually charged with murder, following a paperwork error discovered by WBTV.
Thacker will spend at least 21 years in prison.
