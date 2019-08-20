Forever Family: Meet Ja’Niya

Ja’Niya has stayed connected with her sister, and has found security and love and deep connection with her. You don’t see these two sisters arguing or bickering over who has the better shade of lip gloss or who looks better in that shirt. Unlike sisters raised in more “typical” homes these girls have learned to not be petty over small things, they have learned to embrace and cling to each other. They appreciate the beauty in the other and the strengths that they together would bring a family. They are kind, thoughtful and generous as sisters. They look out for one another and are a safe place for the other in the midst of the uncertainty that comes with being a child in the foster care system.