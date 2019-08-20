2019 FFN Electrifying-- Trenton Simpson of Mallard Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the 52nd best prospect in the country, Mallard Creek linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of the top recruits in the nation for the class of 2020. Now he is a member of the 2019 FFN Electrifying 11.
Who is Trenton Simpson?: Senior linebacker
Height: 6 foot 2
Weight: 220 pounds
40 Time: 4.6
2018 Stats:
80 Tackles
10 Sacks
The biggest impact Trenton feels he makes on the football field is making opposing teams have to adjust their game plan by running away from him. That’s the kind of talent he has been for the Mavericks and it has led to a lot of colleges wanting to sign him to come play for them.
College choice: Auburn
He chose the Tigers over Georgia, Miami, and North Carolina. Yes, a North Carolina kid picking to play at a school that not many players in our area even consider.
“I wanted to start a trend,” said Simpson. “I want to start a new way and not follow someone’s path. In a couple of years a lot of kids will be coming out of Charlotte and going to Auburn because they see me going down there and make plays and be like ‘OK, this is a good system to go play in’ if you are a good linebacker. I want to be different and stick out and be special.”
Before he goes to Auburn, he has some unfinished business with Mallard Creek in his senior season. Last season, the Mavericks went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the second round of the playoffs to conference rival Hough.
The 2019 season starts with a marquee match up down in South Carolina as nationally ranked Mallard Creek is at nationally ranked Dutch Fork. Nothing else matters at this point to Simpson.
“We are being humbled by Coach P (Mike Palmieri- MC Head Coach) everyday," said Simpson. “He tells us ‘make tomorrow your best practice’. That’s what we go by here. We are taking it one day at a time, step by step, and we’ll get there.”
