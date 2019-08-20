Deputies: Cane Bay Middle School employee was drunk at back to school event

While we cannot comment on any particular employee or employment action, BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace. However, there will always be employees in the workplace who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, and BCSD encourages those employees to seek help through a variety of programs that we offer. When violations of our drug and alcohol policy occur, BCSD takes appropriate action, which can include disciplinary action or requiring employees to participate in treatment and rehabilitation programs in lieu of termination.