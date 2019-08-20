Deputies: Cane Bay Middle School employee was drunk at back to school event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Cane Bay Middle School employee is accused of being drunk at a back to school event at an elementary school.
Michelle Dangerfield of Moncks Corner was arrested Thursday night at Cane Bay Elementary School. According to the Berkeley County School District, Dangerfield works as a child nutrition operator at Cane Bay Middle School.
According to an incident report, deputies say Dangerfield was “observed grossly intoxicated” in the company of the elementary school’s principal. The principal told deputies that the woman was wandering the hallways, calling out a child’s name.
He said Dangerfield was "noticeably intoxicated" and causing alarm to other students and parents who were at the school for "Back to School Night."
The principal said Dangerfield admitted to drinking beer and was making unintelligible responses to deputies' questions.
Dangerfield was placed under arrest and placed in the back of a deputy’s patrol car. That’s where they say she became erratic, spitting and screaming on her way to jail.
" You b---h!...They’re bad!” Dangerfield is heard saying on the dash camera video.
Dangerfield was charged with disorderly conduct. Dangerfield was freed Thursday night on a PR bond, which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
The Berkeley County School District released the following statement:
While we cannot comment on any particular employee or employment action, BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace. However, there will always be employees in the workplace who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, and BCSD encourages those employees to seek help through a variety of programs that we offer. When violations of our drug and alcohol policy occur, BCSD takes appropriate action, which can include disciplinary action or requiring employees to participate in treatment and rehabilitation programs in lieu of termination.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.