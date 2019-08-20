Carvana would only use about 4% of available acreage at former Philip Morris property

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Cabarrus County have given approval to an economic development package in the hopes of landing some 400+ jobs at a Carvana distribution center on property that used to be home to the Philip Morris cigarette making plant.
“It’s very exciting and there are a lot of opportunities out there," said Cabarrus Commission Chairman Steve Morris.
Morris is hopeful that Carvana will now locate a car reconditioning and recommissioning center in Concord at the 2100 acre former Philip Morris site on Highway 29, now known as The Grounds at Concord, but he says there’s plenty of room for more.
Carvana’s center will only use around 4% of the available acreage.
“I think there are three active clients that I’m aware of right now, that if they come to fruition would be extremely significant," Morris said.
Still, Carvana would be a big win with around 500 jobs (after 5 years) and an investment around $35 million.
Folks just up the road at Parkway House say it’s great news.
“I’m glad they’re finally finding something to do that acreage, good to hear that," said Vicki Mayhew.
Since the cigarette plant shut down, it’s been home to a movie studio and a battery manufacturer. The Carvana site is something commissioners were ready to support.
“They are serious about the project, they’re been a lot of discussion about where they are located on the property…we are encouraged that this is probably going to be a reality.”
