Calls for action in wake of 9-year-old’s shooting death in NC

“Today, we learned about a terrible tragedy in our own back yard. I was saddened to see gun violence cut short the life of a 9-year-old boy and severely injure an 8-year-old child, right here in Durham. “As Durham County Sheriff and on behalf of the men and women representing our Office, sincere condolences go to the families of both victims. Less than two weeks ago, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out Against Crime. Right before meeting with community groups and neighbors county-wide, I talked about anti-gun violence; in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that marred the first weekend of August.”

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead