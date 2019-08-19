90-year-old husband charged with murder of his wife

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife in Dorchester County on Saturday.
Edwin Nelson, Jr., 90, was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and according to officials.
Sarah M. Nelson, 83, of Ridgeville, SC died at the scene after being fatally shot on Saturday morning, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
According to officials, around 5:20 a.m. deputies responded to 1768 Highway 61 in Ridgeville after dispatch received a call from a man who said he shot his wife.
Once on scene, deputies made entry to the home and located the victim and suspect.
Nelson will have a bond hearing on Sunday at 9 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
