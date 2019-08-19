Woman found guilty in death of 3-year-old Lancaster Co girl, sentenced to life in prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 3-year-old who died in Lancaster County in December of 2017.
Kayla Marie Cook, 25, was initially charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Lillian Schroeder. Lancaster police said Schroeder was found at her home just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017 “lying on her back in the living room unresponsive.”
The young girl was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital in a police vehicle while police and fire personnel performed CPR. The girl died just before 1:30 p.m. at the hospital.
According to the official warrant released Wednesday, Schroeder died from cerebral edema which was due to a blunt force trauma/injury to her head "within minutes" of receiving the injury.
The next day, a warrant was issued for Cook on the charges. She was arrested on Dec. 29, 2017 in Cleveland County and brought back to Lancaster on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Cook told investigators she was alone with the young girl since 7 a.m. while the child's father was at work on the day of her death, the warrant states. Officials said Cook said she put Schroeder in the bathtub, and when she came back to check on her she was lying on her back in the tub unresponsive but "looking around and breathing."
The warrant also stated that “numerous bruises were observed on several parts of the victim’s body.”
