Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Steele Creek intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An intersection in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area was shut down Monday morning as students in neighboring SC counties headed back to school.
The wreck happened around 3 a.m. on S Tryon Street at Steelecroft Parkway. A tractor-trailer and pick-up truck were involved.
Both drivers and a passenger in the semi truck were taken to the hospital but all are expected to be OK.
Duke Power was called to the area to repair low hanging traffic lights at the intersection.
There’s no word on injuries or what may have caused the crash.
By 6 a.m., all lanes of outbound S Tryon Street were still blocked.
