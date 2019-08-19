Teen arrested for fatal shooting in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a teen for a fatal shooting in Shelby in June.
According to the Shelby Police Department, 16-year-old Malik Treshawn Jones was charged with first degree murder and discharging weapon into occupied property.
The incident happened on Melrose Drive on June 13 around 2 p.m.
Police arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Artist Daeshun Torrence.
Malik Jones is currently in the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated crimes and was served with these new charges. He has a first appearance court date Tuesday morning and remains incarcerated without bond.
Jones is also the 16-year-old who was accused of having a weapon of mass destruction and suspected in a series of shootings in Shelby.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
If anyone has information they can contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
