Son, separated from mom at birth, killed in hit-and-run just after finding her

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly hit-and-run in Hickory that claimed the life of a young man, John Morrison, remains unsolved.
The crash happened in 2014. The anniversary just passed - and there are still no breaks in the case.
Morrison’s mother, Diane Bridges, said her son was taken from her on 321 in Hickory, but it wasn’t the first time he was taken.
John and his mother were first separated at birth, then reconnected, only to be separated once more for the final time.
“How does somebody live knowing they ran over and left somebody there to die? If they would have stopped to see if he was OK, he might have lived,” said Bridges.
Bridges says her son was left on 321 for several hours after being hit before someone helped him.
“That just plays through my head as a mother, if someone would have stopped maybe he would have lived," said Bridges.
Bridges had reconnected with John just before the accident happened. Bridges was young when she had John so he was adopted as a baby.
“I was just 15, and for 30 years I searched for him... every little boy I’d see in the grocery store, every one that would look like me, I always wondered if that was him," said Bridges.
Three decades and many states later, a chance online post led them back to each other.
“He looked just like me, he acts just like me, he fit right into our family like he was never gone," said Bridges. "He wanted to be a dad, he wanted to have kids. And he loved being a big brother, he loved being a brother and he loved being a son.”
Highway Patrol says over the years they’ve been working to track down leads, but no one has come forward in the case.
“Maybe someone saw something and thought, ‘I did see something, I thought they solved that case,’” said Bridges. “It’s not solved and John’s still dead - and somebody’s driving around like nothing happened.”
If you know anything about what happened to John Morrison you are urged to call Highway Patrol and let them know at 828-466-5528.
