People in Concord excited for potentially hundreds of new jobs with Carvana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, Cabarrus County Commissioners will decide on a grant for the future of the old Philip Morris manufacturing site in Concord.
Online used car retailer Carvana could be the next company to build a facility on the property, according to county and city officials.
“It’s just sat so unused for so long, it’s been a long time coming,” Brandon Crim said.
It makes up 3.5 million square feet and almost 500 acres in Concord, but hasn’t had much of a purpose since 2017.
In 1983, it opened as the Philip Morris cigarette plant.
By 2009, it shut down, then it was used for filming scenes for the first Hunger Games movie and the Showtime series Homeland.
“I remember my buddy got a job when it was a battery company or something,” Crim said.
In 2014, Swiss battery company Alevo Group took over, promising hundreds of jobs.
But by 2017, it filed bankruptcy.
“Seen it go through some changes, it’s been mostly vacant since I’ve been here," Ryan Kunkle said.
Now there’s a chance for new life.
The city of Concord approved a three year grant to CARVANA LLC.
The online used-car retailer could cost an estimated $35 million, making it eligible for a grant from the city for $428,400.
The number one thing on people’s minds is employment.
A proposal for the board of commissioners lists it as 304 jobs over three years with average salaries of $40,560.
“It’d be great for Concord we need it long time coming man,” Crim said.
We also reached out to Carvana for a comment, but did not hear back.
