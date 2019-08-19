More storms but less heat this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After showers and storms erupted across our 22 county region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see fewer storms but by no means can we rule them out in your area as pockets of rain and storms will certainly reappear.
And if anything, stormy conditions will increase again for the second half of this week and heading into the weekend.
The one major change you will notice on this forecast is we have zero days over the next seven expected to be in the 90s.
Having said that, we are forecasting several days to hit 89°, so it will only take the tiniest error for us to still hit 90°, but the main point is we expect to see the high heat back off over the next week.
Hang in there!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
