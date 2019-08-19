Man killed, two others injured in head-on crash in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in Salisbury on Sunday.
According to Salisbury Police, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a 1996 GMC pickup truck. The pickup driver, Melvin Eugene Logan, 53, of Salisbury, died.
A passenger in the pickup, now identified as Thomas Michael Logan, 70, of Salisbury, is in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The driver of the jeep, Katherine Judith Mannes, 47, of Cleveland, was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police that Maness was traveling east on the road and hit the Logans head on.
Mooresville Road was temporarily closed following the accident and reopened at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. Part of Jake Alexander Boulevard was also temporally closed to allow for a medical helicopter to land.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.
