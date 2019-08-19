Latest shooting into homes have neighbors concerned, police say gun violence on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD IS continuing its search for a shooter or shooters who fired into four cars and two apartments, hitting two people in Northwest Charlotte late Saturday night.
Neighbors in that area, with bullet holes still in their homes, are scared.
“I heard gun shots over my head, it sounded like it was over my head, all I did was instinct, got my son and got on the floor," said Lashawna Stevenson who had multiple bullets go into her home.
Two of those bullets went through her son’s bedroom but thankfully he was sleeping in the other room at the time of the shooting.
“I’m grateful my son is safe but I’m still a little shaken up though,” she said.
According to CMPD, the 911 call came in at 11:44 p.m. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road. Two people who were in the parking lot were shot, they are expected to be ok.
Police say these types of crimes are happening more often, discussing the rise at a press conference last week. Compared to this time last year, there’s been a 28% increase in shootings into homes.
“Perhaps one of the most troubling things we’re seeing is that often the intended targets are not the only victims of these shootings. We have grandmothers. We have brothers. We have sisters. We have neighbors, all of which are again unintended targets of these shootings however they are victimized. Innocent people being affected by these shooting incidents,” Major A. R. Rutledge told reporters at the press conference.
Police took more than 1,200 illegal guns off the streets and made 10,000 arrests this year, but still gun violence is up 16-percent.
“We can’t emphasize enough that we need the community’s help when it comes to solving crimes. This is not just a police problem, it’s a community problem,” Rutledge said.
Police say they are working to find out a motive for the shooting on Griers Grove Road. It’s unclear who the intended targets were. Police say the shooter(s) may have left the scene in a vehicle.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.
