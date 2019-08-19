Hundreds of teachers look to local organization to help fund school supplies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back-to-school shopping is usually an annual practice for parents getting their children ready for each new school year.
Many times, however, where the school supply lists end is where the purchases begin for many teachers looking to fill in the gaps for what students need in the classroom.
That’s the case for Djuna McLeod, who teaches special education at Park Creek Elementary.
“I see the need and, if the need is not met, as a teacher, we just do that,” said McLeod. “That’s just who we are. So, when there’s a deficit, we just meet it anyway we can.”
Many joined her in visiting Classroom Central, Inc. in Charlotte over the past few weeks in order to take advantage of a program designed to help teachers meet the costs.
The program is called The Free Store, and it is a way for educators to attain supplies every month based on a given supply list…all free of charge.
An opportunity McLeod says she immediately looked into after finding it tough to cover the seemingly insurmountable cost of supplies her children needed to thrive.
“There are times when you just don’t have it,” said McLeod. “And so it’s wonderful to have places like this where you can come and get quality things.”
Karen Calder, the executive director of Classroom Central, Inc. says the organization was established 17 years ago after research highlighted the financial struggles of parents having to pay for school supplies…and how that need trickled over to teachers when parents were not able to make all the purchases.
“A starting teacher in Charlotte makes $37,000 a year,” said Calder. “But then they turn around and they spend between $500 and $1000 per year just to equip their classrooms. And if they’re teaching in a high need school, it can be even greater than a $1000 a year.”
In comparison, according to the National Retail Federation, parents are spending an average of about $696.70 per school year.
McLeod says this can be sometimes difficult to manage for low-income families.
“The supply lists go out but, many times, parents can’t provide those things,” said McLeod. “So Classroom Central and programs like this allow us to make sure a kid has a pencil. That they have whatever they need.”
The Free Store focuses on teachers coming from schools where 50 percent or more of the students are on reduced lunch, a figure they utilize to help identify the need for resources.
If a teacher is unable to make it out to the location on Wilkinson Blvd., they even have a mobile free store where supplies can be delivered directly to the school.
“Literally, they can take that money that they’re saving and put that to use in their personal lives,” said Calder. “Most of them, we find, instead go and put the money to things they couldn’t get at Classroom Central.
McLeod agrees, noting that this year, she was able to get a cover for her Ipad that she uses in the classroom. It’s those little touches, she says, that mean a lot.
“We are out of our pocket all of the time,” said McLeod. “And so to give back and show that we are appreciated is really cool.
According to their website, Classroom Central serves more than 127,000 students and their teachers across 6 school districts in 199 high-poverty schools.
They also receive donations year-round. For more information, visit their website.
