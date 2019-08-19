Heavy rain, hail and lightning impact Charlotte area, causing power outages and downed trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe weather brought heavy rain, hail and lightning and caused power outages and downed trees in the Charlotte area Monday afternoon.
According to the Duke Energy outage map, there were more than 4,000 power outages reported in Charlotte.
A ramp closed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport due to lightning in the area. The airport tweeted video of high winds and heavy rain.
The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted about a lightning strike to a home on Oxford Hollow, possibly causing a house fire.
Huntersville Fire also tweeted about a downed tree in the road on McIlwaine Road at Beatties Ford Road and four different traffic accidents on I-77. There’s no word if the traffic accidents were due to weather.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport tweeted about hail in the area, and advised passengers to check with airlines about updated flight status.
WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks tweeted about hail and heavy rain in downtown Concord.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired for Mecklenburg County at 4:45 p.m.
