2019 FFN Electrifying 11- Will Shipley of Weddington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since he first step foot on a football field at Weddington, Will Shipley has been an impact player for the Warriors. He is one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2021 and now he is a member of the 2019 Electrifying 11.
Who is Will Shipley: Junior Running Back
Height: 5 foot 11
Weight: 200 pounds
40 Time: 4.46
2018 Stats:
206 Carries
1417 Yards
19 Touchdowns
28 Receptions
393 Receiving Yards
6 Receiving TD
As one of the top players in the nation for 2021, Will has certainly gotten a lot of attention from college. He currently has 24 offers and it will probably be more before he makes his final decision.
Duke was the first to offer but at this point Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Southern Cal, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and a handful of others schools all want Will to sign with them.
“I wake up some mornings and I’m like ‘I really can’t believe this is happening'," said Shipley. “I’ve been so fortunate to have the people around me that I have. Coach Capone, my family especially my brother-- he’s kept me humble through this process. I’ve been very lucky with the gifts I have gotten and I’m not gonna let it fly past my head. I’m always very fortunate for it.”
Will has 2 more season at Weddington before his high school career is over and for now, the goal is to help Weddington win yet another state title. Last year, the Warriors went 15-1 on their way to the 3AA crown.
“We’re looking really good right now,” said Shipley. “I have full confidence in this team to get another ring on our finger. It’s going to be a good season. Hopefully injures stay away from this team like last year. That’s always a huge help. I can definately see a ring in our future.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.