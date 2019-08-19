Chester County Schools expands Mentoring Matters program

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chester County Schools is expanding its Mentoring Matters program to include all elementary and middle schools this year.
Volunteers who want to become a mentor will get paired up with an elementary or middle-school student.
Mentors meet about once a week for 30 minutes, but scheduling is flexible.
Mentors also stay in contact with the child’s teacher throughout the year.
School Superintendent Dr. Angela Bain says the program started in just one elementary school a few years ago, but it has been so successful they wanted to expand the program to all five elementary schools and three middle schools.
“Some children don’t have people at home they can talk to. They may have people at home, but they just aren’t free to talk to them one on one. Someone who can help tutor them. They can help them with special projects,” Bain said.
Mentoring Matters has three group events a year, including a holiday celebration and a end-of-year bash.
To joins the Mentoring Matters program contact Rebecca Crouch at rcrouch@chester.k12.sc.us.
