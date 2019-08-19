Catawba Ridge High School welcomes inaugural class

Fort Mill, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 1,000 students will attend the Fort Mill School District’s third and newest high school: Catawba Ridge High School.
Catawba Ridge High School is located along Fort Mill Parkway near the Catawba River. In it’s first year, there will be no senior class. Seniors in the Fort Mill School District were grandfathered into the school they spend the last three years in.
“The other two high schools were getting overcrowded. They are build for 2,400,” Principal Dee Christopher said. “We took a bit off of them to begin with, but this area of Fort Mill is really growing right now so it was needed in this area south of Fort Mill.”
The Fort Mill School Board redrew attendance lines last year to decide where students would attend high school. The new attendance lines pulled 140 For Mill High School students to Catawba Ridge, 667 Nation Ford students to Catawba Ridge, and 271 Fort Mill students to Nation Ford High School.
Catawba Ridge High School has been more than three years in the making. Construction on the 400,000 square foot facility finished in the spring. Students have already been utilizing the choir rooms, band rooms, and gymnasiums this summer.
“I like every space. I like the media center. I like the cafeteria, Main street, we’ve got large spaces for students to collaborate,” Christopher said.
The school features green and brown tones that mimic the nature surrounding school grounds. Unique features of the school include the Black Box Theatre. It’s a smaller performance venue that puts the audience closer to the performers.
The school also has an Art Gallery near the front entrance. Right now pictures and designs of the new school are showcased there, but soon student work will be featured in the art gallery, too.
