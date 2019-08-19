Cabarrus County’s dynamic tourism industry keeps visitor spending on the rise

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Visit North Carolina recently announced that domestic visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $469.31 million in 2018, an increase of 5% from 2017.
“Cabarrus County continues to attract travelers with innovative offerings and unmatched hospitality,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “New ideas from both our organization and tourism partners in Cabarrus County keep visitors engaged and provide plenty of reasons to return.”
In 2018, Charlotte Motor Speedway made history with the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL 400 race, and the Cabarrus County, NC Destination & Motorsports Guide garnered awards from the North Carolina Travel Industry Association and U.S. Travel Association for its use of augmented reality.
“Tourism is a vital part of Cabarrus County‘s economy,” said Tim Hagler, Charlotte Motor Speedway VP of Community Relations and CVB Board of Directors Chairman. “Our county has had positive increases in visitor spending for 27 of the past 28 years. Last year, Cabarrus County had a record year with more than $469M in visitor spending. That influx of outside dollars pours into the growth of our local businesses and creates jobs. It is our goal to continue this trend by promoting our tourism destinations and attracting even more people from around the country and the world to experience the great things in Cabarrus County.”
2018 Cabarrus County tourism impact highlights:
- The travel and tourism industry directly employs4,650 people
- Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $111 million
- State tax revenues totaled $26.57 million and local tax revenues totaled $8.27 million from travel to Cabarrus County
- If not for state and local taxes generated by tourism in Cabarrus County, each household would pay $493 more in taxes
- Cabarrus County ranks 12th in travel impact among North Carolina’s 100 counties
An at-a-glance fact sheet of this information can be downloaded here. These statistics come from “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties.”
This study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
