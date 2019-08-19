Cabarrus County’s dynamic tourism industry keeps visitor spending on the rise

“Tourism is a vital part of Cabarrus County‘s economy,” said Tim Hagler, Charlotte Motor Speedway VP of Community Relations and CVB Board of Directors Chairman. “Our county has had positive increases in visitor spending for 27 of the past 28 years. Last year, Cabarrus County had a record year with more than $469M in visitor spending. That influx of outside dollars pours into the growth of our local businesses and creates jobs. It is our goal to continue this trend by promoting our tourism destinations and attracting even more people from around the country and the world to experience the great things in Cabarrus County.”