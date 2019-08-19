BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST FOR MANY!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After hitting 95 degrees on Sunday with a few intense thunderstorms, you may be wondering what to expect on Monday, first day back to school for many. For better or for worse it will be similar. High temperatures may fall a few degrees shy of the 95 we hit on Sunday, but with high humidity, it will probably be hard to tell much difference. In terms of storms, the afternoon will be fairly active around the 22 county region we cover with storms popping anytime from after lunch through early evening.