Back to school, back to the 90s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heading out the door for work and school this morning, we’re starting out in the muggy 70s, but there’s no rain or fog around and the roads are dry.
Today will be a lot like yesterday, and the day before that and the day before that. We’re solidly stuck in the Dog Days around here with highs today back in the low to mid 90s with high humidity on top of that. The heat index will push 100° again this afternoon before a few thunderstorms pop up across the Piedmont.
Looking over the models and the weather pattern, I really don’t see any major changes coming our way through the mid-week period. There’s a 20% chance for thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, and under mostly sunny skies, each afternoon will bring highs n the lower 90s
The rain chance picks up Thursday afternoon, as a strong front pushes our way from the Ohio Valley. Storms chances increase late Thursday and remain elevated Friday and Saturday. And with more clouds and better rain chances, highs temperatures are expected to tail off into the cooler 80s Friday and over the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
