Two people hurt in Northwest Charlotte apartment complex shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a shooter or shooters who shot into four cars and two apartments, hitting two people in Northwest Charlotte late Saturday night.
According to CMPD, the 911 call came in at 11:44 p.m. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Griers Grove Road.
Police say a male and a female were in the parking lot when they were shot. The shooter(s) also hit four unoccupied vehicles and two apartments. According to police, no one in the apartments were hurt.
MEDIC transported the two people who were hit in the parking lot to the hospital. Police say they are expected to be okay.
Police say they are working to find out a motive. It’s unclear who the intended targets were. Police say the shooter(s) may have left the scene in a vehicle.
